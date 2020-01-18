SRMSS reiterates demand of single Shrine Board for all temples, shrines

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Ragunathji Mandir Seva Samiti (SRMSS) on Friday staged protest against Dharmarth Trust for its failure to maintain sanctity and glory of Temples and Shrines in J&K besides sell-out of temple and Shrine lands under its control. Led by Rajiv Mahajan, President SRMSS, a number of activists assembled near Ranbireshwar Mandir and raised slogans in support of their demands. Talking to reporters, Mahajan appealed to Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu to end control of Dharmath Trust over temples and shrines in J&K, so that its officials should not poke their nose in affairs of temples and shrines, as they had badly hurt sentiments of crores of Hindus with poor maintenance of temples and shrines besides misusing lands by selling and converting the same into Hotels and other infrastructure. Adding further, he said that recently they had met Lt Governor G C Murmu with details of mess, which has been created over years by Dharmath Trust but so far no enquiry or investigation has been initiated. He maintained that there is an urgent need to protect funds and property of Hindu shrines and temples by constituting a single Shrine Board for all temples and shrines in J&K.

Mahajan further said that Yoga Centre hall in Karan Market has also been converted into a hotel in violation of norms. He alleged that person having control on Trust also sold another land-chunk belonging to different temples under the management of Trust in J&K. He urged the Lt Governor to personally check wrong doings of the Trust and take action against the guilty.