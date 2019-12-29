SRMSS delegation calls on Lt Governor, submits memorandum

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Shri Raghunath Mandir Sewa Samiti (SRMSS) called on Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhawan here on Saturday.

The delegation led by its President Rajiv Mahajan, comprising Pritam Sharma Vice President, Kernail Chand General Secretary and Parshotam Sharma Secretary, informed the Lt Governor about various issues related to Hindu temples in J&K Union Territory and sought early resolution of the same.

The delegation also submitted a memorandum of demands to LG for constituting a Shrine Board for all temples in J&K. The delegation also apprised the Lt Governor about alleged malpractice by some elements in maintaining temples in J&K State.

The delegation informed that such wrong practices included selling of land belonging to different temples in J&K and demanded constitution of independent commission to audit all land and property belonging to organisations managing the temples prior to 1947.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation that all the genuine demands and issues put forth by them would be looked into meticulously for early redressal.