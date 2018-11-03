Srinagar Snooker Championship concludes

SPORTS REPORTER
SRINAGAR: District Srinagar Billiards and Snooker Championship concluded here on Friday.
The event was organised under the banner of J&K Billiards and Snooker Association.
In the closing function, Director Industries and Commerce, Bilal Ahmed Bhat was Chief Guest, who gave away the title trophies and other individual prizes. President Seva Dal Organisation (NGO), Mohd Rafiq Ranu was Guest of Honour.
The event held under the supervision of Vice President of the Association, Umer Himayun was sponsored by the J&K State Sports Council.
