Srinagar records coldest night this winter

Srinagar: Srinagar recorded the coldest night this winter as the minimum temperature dipped to minus 3.7 degrees Celsius even as Leh town continued to reel under extreme sub-zero temperatures.

The night temperature across Kashmir division, including Ladakh region, stayed below the freezing point last night with some places registering a dip in the mercury from the previous night, an official of the MeT said.

Leh in Ladakh region recorded a low of minus 12 degrees Celsius last night, against minus 8.6 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night, the official said.

He said the mercury is likely to drop further as the weather would remain mainly dry over the next few days.

The mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, slight down from the minus 2.2 the previous night, he said adding Kokernag town recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, slightly up from minus 1.3 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, one degrees down from the previous night, the official said.

He said Pahalgam registered a decrease of over two degrees in the night temperature as the minimum there settled at minus 4.1 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night’s minus 1.8 degrees Celsius. (PTI)