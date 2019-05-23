Srinagar: Militants hurl grenade at CRPF bunker, no one injured

Share Share 0 Share

Srinagar: Suspected militants Thursday lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker here, but there was no loss of life or property as it missed the target, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker at Tagore Hall, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, a police official said.

The CRPF personnel responded by firing some shots in the air, creating panic in the area and forcing youngsters in a nearby indoor stadium to flee, the official said.(PTI)