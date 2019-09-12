Srinagar DLSCC clears 17 cases

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Wednesday cleared seventeen cases pertaining to victims of militancy-related incidents.

Ten cases were cleared for cash compensation of Rs 4 lakh each and two cases were cleared for grant of ex gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh each.

The committee also cleared four cases for ex gratia relief including two cases of injuries and two of damages to structures. One other case was also cleared for benefits under SRO-43/1994.

The total amount sanctioned as compensation in favour of these cases adds up to Rs 59.13 lakh. ADC Srinagar K K Sidha and SDM East Sandeep Singh among other members of the Committee were present in the meeting.