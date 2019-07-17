Srinagar Academy trounces YA in hockey

Sports Reporter

SRINAGAR: Srinagar Academy on Wednesday blanked Young Anantnag (YA) 4-0 in the first Trikok Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament, organised by Hockey Jammu and Kashmir at Government Degree College Ground, here. Earlier, both the teams interacted with Chief Guest, Pritam Singh and Guest of Honour, Ranbir Singh.

This tournament is being held under the supervision of Vice President of Hockey J&K, Raviraj Singh.