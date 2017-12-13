Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl against India in 2nd ODI

Mohali: Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.
For India, Tamil Nadu offspin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar received his maiden ODI cap. He replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, fielded an unchanged side.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep. (PTI)
