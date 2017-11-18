Sri Lanka reach 165/4 at stumps on day 3

Kolkata: Sri Lanka reached 165 for four at stumps after bundling out India for 172 on the third day of the opening Test at the Eden Gardens here today.

At the draw of stumps, Dinesh Chandimal (13) and Niroshan Dickwella (14) were at the crease with Sri Lanka trailing by seven runs.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 172 in 59.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 52; S Lakmal 4/26)

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 165 for four in 45.4 overs (Lahiru Thirimanne 51, Angelo Mathews 52). (PTI)