Sri Lanka crisis

Dear Editor
The grave constitutional crisis in Sri Lanka after the president Maithripala Srisena prorogued Parliament for over two weeks, is a bolt from the blue. It has struck a blow against democracy. It is evident that India and China both are struggling for influence in the island but this time the ball is going into China’s court as Rajapaksa is known to lean towards China, which is a matter of great concern for India. India needs to be extra vigilant and play a crucial role to end this political vendetta wisely, otherwise, any misstep can lead Sri Lanka to plunge into anarchy and cause India ending up with another difficult neighbour.
Mohd Ismail,
Udhampur
