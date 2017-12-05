Sri Lanka all out for 373, trail India by 163 runs

New Delhi: Sri Lanka were all out for 373 in their first innings on the fourth day of the final cricket Test against India here today.
The visitors trailed India by 163 runs.
Brief scores:
India 1st innings: 536/7
Sri Lanka 1st innings: 373 all out in 135.3 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 164, Angelo Mathews 111; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/90, Ishant Sharma 3/98). (PTI)
