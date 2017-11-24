Sri Lanka all out for 205 against India

Nagpur: Electing to bat, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a meagre 205 on the opening day of the second cricket Test against India here today.
Brief Scores:
Sri Lanka 1st innings: 205 all out in 79.1 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 57, Dimuth Karunaratne 51; R Ashwin 4/67). (PTI)
