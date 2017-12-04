Sri Lanka 270/4 at tea on day 3, trail by 266 runs

New Delhi: Sri Lanka were 270 for four at tea on the third day of the final cricket Test against India here today.

At the break, the visitors trailed by 266 runs with six first-innings wickets remaining.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 536/7 in 127.5 overs (Virat Kohli 243, Murali Vijay 155; Sandakan 4/167)

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 270/4 in 102 overs (Angelo Mathews 111, Denesh Chandimal 98 batting). (PTI)