Sreekant assumes charge as CMD Powergrid

NEW DELHI: K Sreekant has assumed the charge of the Chairman and Managing Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (Powergrid). Prior to taking up the assignment, he was serving as the Director (Finance) Powergrid.

Sreekant is a B Com (Hons) graduate, CMA and PGDBM (Finance), having more than 33 years of experience in power sector involving all facets of Finance & Accounting function and in particular, long term financial planning, investment appraisals, formulation of capital budgets, resource mobilisation from domestic and international markets and corporate accounts.