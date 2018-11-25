SRCC starts Test Series for KAS Mains

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The SR College of Competitions (SRCC) on Sunday started three-month comprehensive Test Series for the upcoming JKPSC (KAS) Mains examinations scheduled to take place in ending February.

In first such test, the KAS aspirants appeared in History component of the General Studies Paper I. A good number of students attended the two-hour long paper at the Gandhi Nagar campus of the SRCC.

Since the General Studies tests shall be held on Sundays only, other Options have been scheduled on Wednesdays. Now, next in the series shall be Optional test on December 5. “In all, there shall be 11 tests, including four ‘Full Mock’ in General Studies whereas the Optional shall have six tests including two ‘Full Mock’. Spread over three months, the comprehensive Test Series shall be evaluated by the concerned faculty on regular basis,” informed Centre Head of SRCC, Praful Sharma.

The Test Series is being conducted considering the new pattern of examination adopted by the JKSPC on the lines of UPSC.