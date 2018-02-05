SRCC starts Test Series for IAS Prelims

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The SR College of Competitions (SRCC) on Sunday started the comprehensive five-month long Test Series for IAS Preliminary Examination scheduled for June third by the UPSC.

The first such test for General Studies and CSAT held in History covering Ancient, Medieval, Art and Culture. A good number of students appeared for this two-hour test.

Now, the second test in the series shall take place on February 11 between 9:30 and 11:30 AM in same subject of History but with different topics, the date sheet prepared by the College informed.

“Spread over five months, the 20 tests comprise every topic to be covered under General Studies and CSAT. Such an initiative on part of the College help the IAS aspirants to check their ability to write, to complete the prescribed questionnaire in a given time and asses their level of preparation for the examination,” said a visiting faculty form Delhi, Gautam Pandey.

Earlier, the students were provided with very similar question paper and the response sheet.