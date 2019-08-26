SRCC holds ‘Essay Writing’ workshop

State times news

JAMMU: Aiming at the Civil Services (IAS, KAS) aspirants, the SR College of Competitions (SRCC) organised workshop on ‘Essay Writing’ skills, here, on Sunday.

In a well attended exclusive session, the participants were exposed to different aspects of the topic (essay writing) as an interpretive and analytical literary competition by the resource person, Dr Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma.

He discussed at length about the practical aspects of attempting this (Essay) part of the Civil Services examination.

In a highly interactive session, the participants cleared their doubts about Essay Writing and learnt about technicalities involved in writing high scoring essays. It was stressed by the resource person that the students need to work on content as well as presentation part as both play crucial role in success and are complementary to each other.

Earlier, Director SRCC, Parveen Sharma introduced Dr Gopal Parthasarthy Sharma to the students and reiterated his commitment towards imparting requisite skills for cracking various competitive examinations.