SRCC conducts Philosophy, Pol Science, CSAT workshops

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The SR College of Competitions (SRCC) conducted workshops, spread over two days, in CSAT and two Optional subjects of Philosophy and Political Science, here.

The workshops were aimed at preparing the IAS and KAS aspirants thereby guiding them to face the competitive examination.

In the CSAT and Philosophy workshops, visiting faculty from Delhi, Gautam Meena explained in length the pre-requisites and ways and means to secure maximum marks.

Similarly, in Political Science, another visiting faculty, R K Jha discussed the prescribed syllabi while recommending the sources of study material and patterns of the question asked by the UPSC and JKPSC.

“These guidance sessions are organised on regular basis by the SRCC so as to update and motivate those Civil Services aspirants as also to extend them a helping hand in selecting the most securing subjects.

We will continue with our efforts to empower J&K students to serve the Nation as an officer,” informed Centre Head of the SR College of Competitions, Praful Sharma.