Sr PDP leader bereaved

POUNI: The office bearers and workers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a condolence meeting at Pouni under Block President of the Party Ajit Ram Badgotra in which they condoled the sad demise of Begum Gulam Fatima wife of Senior Advocate High Court Abdul Gani Bhat and mother of PDP District President of Reasi, Advocate Shafiq-ul-Rehman Bhat on November 8, 2017.

In their address Block President Badgotra and Vice President Harjeet Singh said that the untimely death of the great lady has created a vacuum in the society. All the party activists observed two minutes silence and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Those present in the meeting included Ajit Ram Badgotra, Harjeet Singh, Vinay Sharma, Shankaar Singh, Pawan, Mohd Latief, Manzoor Ahmed, Joginder Kumar, Mohd Khaliq, Gulzar Ahmed, Mohd Ali, Rattan Singh and others.