SPS PTS Kathua officers, staff, trainees offer community services

KATHUA: SPS PTS Kathua organised community services on the Urs of Peerbaba situated in the premises. The Peerbaba place and the ancient pond which are said to have come into existence before independence are visited by people of all faiths and religions on every Thursday and Friday in large number.

Special prayers were offered by Arun Gupta, SSP Principal SPS PTS Kathua alongwith Shridhar Patil, SSP Kathua, S.S Rana, CO CRPF 121 Bn, Mohan Lal Kaith, SSP Traffic Rural, Jammu, Ramnish Gupta, Addl. SP Kathua, Vikrant Sharma, CPO Kathua, Nikhil Rasgotra, Dy.SP Hqrs. Kathua, K.D Bhagat, Dy.SP DAR Kathua, S. Gurmeet Singh, Dy.SP AP (Admn) PTS, Girdhari Lal, DySP(Estates/Security), Sukhdev Singh, Dy.SP AP(Outdoor) and Sardar Khan, SP(Retd) for the peace, prosperity and brotherhood in the state as well as in the country. The prayers were followed by community services in which food was served to the guests.

The other guests included officers of Civil Administration, J&K Bank Employees, retired police personnel, members of civil society, families of police martyrs, families of police personnel, members of mohalla committee, children and staff of Bal Ashram and some prominent citizens.

S.Gurmeet Singh, Dy.SP AP(Admn), Girdhari Lal, Dy.SP(Estates/Security), Sukhdev Singh, Dy.SP AP(Outdoor), Jaipal Singh, Sr.PO, Inspr. Rajesh Singh, RI, Inspr. Pawan Parihar, CDI, PO Quadar Hussain, and Inspr. Jagjeet Singh, LO were instrumental in making the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the programme.