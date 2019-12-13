Spring Dales Kathua in India’s top 10 schools again

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Spring Dales English School Changran, Kathua has made it to the top 10 State Board Schools of the country for the second consecutive year. The school has been ranked No. 1 in J&K and No. 10 in India by Education Today, India’s leading Educational Magazine and featured in their December 2019 issue.

The Award along with Certificate was received by Director, Prof. R.K. Gupta and Principal, Ms. Usha Gupta in an impressive Award Function of India School Merit Awards Ceremony 2019 organized by Education Today on 13th December at The Chancery Pavilion, Bangalore.

Schools that stood in the top 10 State Board list are from Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and J&K represented by Spring Dales English School. “This is a great moment to be cherished by the students, parents, teachers, school staff as well as the people of Kathua. The school started with 11 students in 1991 and after nearing 3 decades of hard work and dedication towards the cause of education, we have started reaping the sweetest fruits” said Prof. Gupta, Director.