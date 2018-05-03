Spring Dales Kathua excels in Class 10th results

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Aayushi Sharma of Spring Dales English School Kathua has brought laurels to the school by securing 99.2 per cent marks (496 out of 500) in Class 10th Board Examinations 2018 declared recently by JKBOSE.

Out of 50 students that appeared in the examination, 32 students of the school secured A1 grade(above 90 per cent ) namely Aayushi(99.2 per cent ), Kanchan(99 per cent ), Ragini(98.8 per cent ), Yashasvi(98.6 per cent ),Bhagvi(98.4 per cent ), Khushi(98.2 per cent ), Nitegia and Vasu(98 per cent ), Sudhanshu and Jhalak(97.6 per cent ), Simran, Abhay and Ayshleen(97.4 per cent ), Anurag(97.2 per cent ), Prachi(97 per cent ), Siddharth,Riya and Siya(96.8 per cent ), Sarthak and Vanshika(96.4 per cent ), Anjali and Riyanka(96.2 per cent ), Navi(96 per cent ), Ratul(95.4 per cent ), Antriksh(94.2 per cent ), Yuvraj and Samriti(93.6 per cent ), Sunali(93.2 per cent ), Ansh(92.6 per cent ),Arnav(92 per cent ). 10 students secured A grade(80 per cent to 90 per cent ), three students secured B1 grade (70 to 80 per cent ), four students secured between 60 to 70 per cent and remaining one student secured 55 per cent marks. Students and teachers celebrated this victory by distributing sweets.