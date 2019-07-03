Spree of inaugurations, functions by BJP leaders eroding authority of Prez rule: Congress

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking a serious note of unauthorised spree of inaugurations and foundation-stone laying functions by former Ministers and former Legislators of last ruling class especially BJP, Congress on Tuesday questioned how and under which provision, it is being allowed by the respective Government Departments.

Questioning such unauthorised activities especially by the leaders of one particularly party, simply on the strength of being ruling at the Centre and indirectly ruling in the State, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, said that such activities erode the authority of the President’s rule, thereby posing question on neutrality of Governor’s administration, which is unfortunate.

Sharma added that this kind of activity is an official business, except any social function and any former Minister or former Legislator holds no official position for the purpose. “This activity is not only unauthorised but also illegal and has become a routine, thus forcing the opposition to question the Governor’s administration, to immediately act to stop such a cheap political tactics and also fix the responsibility of all those officials, who either connive or act as mute spectator, in favour of a particular party,” he added.

Sharma further said that Governor’s administration should behave in an impartial and non-partisan manner, otherwise it would call for a strong reaction in all democratic modes.