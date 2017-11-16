Spread of terror

The growing influence and spread of Islamic terrorism in any form has its own pitfalls. Though the aim and targets may not be the same. Militancy has changed its face many times in the region over recent decades – from Mujahid to Mullah, Taliban to Al Qaeda. Now the biggest fear could be the unemployed IS cadre after the fall of Syrian strong holds slipping into India for Kashmir operations. Such apprehensions cannot be just wiped under the carpet to give a clean look. The State and Central Governments have been denying about the presence of such elements in the country but the way symapthiser factor has spread in southern state of Kerala, Karntaka, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and in West Bengal one cannot rule out such a situation developing in Jammu and Kashmir. The recent instance of a State football player joining Lashkar-e-Taoiba (LeT ) ranks in Kashmir has caught everyone by surprise. Can we write off the incident as trivial and the situation not worry-some. The self-styled Islamic State has expanded the war from physical to virtual spaces which has made the challenge of terrorism even more complex and is a growing reality in South Asia. Today the reality is that Islamic State crumbling empire would see fugitive joining mainstream terrorism groups and youth is the most gullible target to be lured by the ‘high morale’ and fantasies shown by Jihadis. The expansion of residual ISIS is not a threat for any particular country but for the entire world. India should not forget Mumbai bomb attacks and 26/11 and the vulnerability of foreign tourists. The radicalising of youth, attracting certain sections of local population or Indian diaspora to physically participate in its activities or the possibility of piggy backing on terrorist groups operating in India have opened up the possibility of ISIS sponsored terrorist action on Indian territory which is matter of great concern. With a view to avert any terror incident a tight vigil at all the vulnerable points like airports, railway stations, bus terminus, markets and religious places are needed. LeT has details of various Chabad Houses as the Pakistani-American citizen David Headley, at present undergoing 35-year prison term in Chicago, had carried out reconnaissance at these places.