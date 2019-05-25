Sprawling Buds holds investiture ceremony

Share Share 0 Share

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Sprawling Buds ICSE School, in its quest to unlock and inculcate leadership qualities among its students, on Friday organised the investiture ceremony for the academic session 2019-20 with dignity in the school premises, here.

The event was graced by the Chairman of the School, Rahul Sharma, Director School, Arti Sharma, Vice Principal, Vidhina Mahajan, CCA Incharge, Ishbiliya Handoo and Coordinator of the school, Heena Nayyar.

The ceremony held with lots of zeal and zest.

It commenced with the lighting of lamp and followed by the school song sung by the students and the teachers.

Director, Arti Sharma handed over the House Flags, badges and sashes to the Head Boy, Head Girl, Prefects, Monitors, House Captains, Sports Captain and to the in-charge of different houses who were eagerly waiting to take up their duties.

This was followed by oath taking ceremony of the student council who took the pledge to hold the school motto of loyalty, truth and honour in high esteem.

Newly appointed council members were Vanshika Sharma (Head Girl), Keshav Rattan (Head Boy), Sania Sharma (Discipline In-charge), Asma Gul (Sports Captain), Navya Sharma (Wisdom House Captain), Manat Raina (Loyalty House Captain), Shradha Raina (Courage House Captain), Tanish Sharma (Peace House Captain). Those who got appointed as monitors are Tejas Gupta, Anshuman Thakur, Drishti Sharma, Anvi Raina, Manas Raina, Nandish Parihar, Siddarath Manhas, Akrit Kotwal, Haripriya, Sejal Raina and Shradha Raina. Similarly, who designated as prefects were Ragani Bhat, Gagandeep Singh, Aadya Mattoo, Someshwar Singh, Evelyn Tickoo, Prabal Sharma, Avika Gupta, Nimish Saini, Saksham Bharti, Anmol Singh, Vidhya Sharma, Aryan Chandel and Khushboo Khan.

Director of the school, Arti Sharma urged students to do their best for the school. She advised them to be role models and extended a supporting hand to the student’s council for the smooth running of the school. The function concluded with the vote of thanks and National Anthem.