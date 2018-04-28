Sprawling Buds dominates in Jammu Sport Climbing

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Hosts Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, here dominated the event winning Sub Junior Girls and Mini Girls’ titles and also secured two silver and three bronze medals in other categories in the two-day 18th edition of Jammu District Sport Climbing Competition, which concluded here on Friday.

While Simran won the Sub Junior girls title, the Mini Girls trophy was claimed by Mansi Parihar.

However, the titles in four other categories were shared by four different schools. Aman Khalsa of Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar won in the Junior girls categories, Mandeep Singh of St. Xavier Convent School, Barnai; Rahul Sharma of SOS Hermann Gmeiner School and Keshvam Dev Singh of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Nagrota were the winners in Junior Boys, Sub Junior Boys and Mini Boys categories respectively.

The darling of the crowd, however, turned out to be Keshwam Dev Singh of KV Nagrota, a diminutive climber, who with his clean climbing moves impressed everybody and claimed the Mini Boys title. Nitish Sharma and Ravi Thakur, both of Sprawling Buds ICSE School claimed the second and third positions respectively.

Sub Junior Boys: Rahul Sharma of SOS Hermann Gmeiner School, Gole Gujral, Ist; Rudra Partap Singh, 2nd and Randeep Singh, 3rd (both of Sprawling Buds ICSE School). Competition in men and women categories were not conducted for lack of adequate participation.

It is worth mentioning here that this year Jammu district climbers who are zonal medalists were not allowed to participate in this district competition. In the valedictory function Ashwani Sharma (ex-MLA) was Chief Guest, who along with Rahul Sharma, Chairman of Sprawling Buds ICSE School and Arti Sharma, Principal of Apple Kids School, Bantalab gave away medals to the winners. Prominent among others present include General Secretary, Ram Khajuria and joint secretary, Shawetica Khajuria of Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK); Everester Ram Singh Slathia; Sonam Sidharth (Joint Secretary of Tawi Trekkers J&K); Shashi Kant and Sakshi Magotra, both trained mountaineers and belayers; Shivani Charak, an international climber and national medalists Mrityunjay Sharma, Arun Deep Singh, Ritesh Sharma and Satish Bhan, a sports organiser.

Around 350 boys and girls participated in this event which was inaugurated by Shiv Kumar Sharma, (Joint Secretary J&K State Sports Council) and Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Secretary General Press Club of Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Udhampur, Reasi and Samba District Sport Climbing Competitions have been postponed due to certain unavoidable reasons and shall start after a couple of days.

Other Results:

Mini Girls: Mansi Parihar of Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Ist; Deepali and Rajni Devi, both of Shining Star Academy, Muthi, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Sub Junior Girls: Simran of Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Ist; Janvi Chib of Shiksha Niketan High School, Gandhi Nagar, 2nd and Sejal Raina of Sprawling Buds ICSE School, 3rd.

Junior Girls: Aman Khalsa, Ist and Ananya, 2nd (both of Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School Jeevan Nagar) and Harsha Kharoo of J K Montessorie School, Talab Tilloo, 3rd.

Junior Boys: Mandeep Singh, Ist; Rinku, 2nd (both of Xavier Convent School, Barnai) and Prateek Bhadwaj of Shining Star Academy, Muthi, 3rd.