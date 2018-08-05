SPOT EVIDENCE PUNCTURES POLICE CLAIM

Share Share 0 Share 0

Even though the state police and CRPF authorities were trying their level best to convince the media that 26 year old Syed Murfad Shah rammed his high speed SUV on one of the VIP gate of the private residence of Dr Farooq Abdullah in Bathindi on Saturday morning before gaining access inside the mansion, a quick look at the main gate and the SUV clearly punctures the tall claim and raises several questions as well. Locals in the Bathindi area claimed the gate of the VIP residence is located in the middle of the small stretch on both sides of the ‘S’ shaped road link. It is not possible for any driver to pass through the area in high speed as the speed of the vehicle is less at the time of negotiating a curve and more so when it is uphill drive. Secondly the SUV and the gate had minor abrasions and not big dents despite suffering ramming at high speed.

In addition the latches of the VIP gates too were intact and not disoriented even after suffering major jolt at the time of entry of high speed SUV. Interestingly, the CRPF statement claims section of 38 Bn CRPF, manning the gate had opened fire at the vehicle while police officers told media that an intruder was shot dead inside the hall as he was approaching stairs of the house leading to bed rooms of the VVIP’s.

It is being suspected that the deceased Syed Murfad Shah might have been called by someone from the security and thereafter during scuffle, he was shot.

Shah’s father is an employee of Forest Department while his family is dealing in guns’ sales business. Police is also investigating on issuance of gun licenses to any security personnel deployed in the high security zone.