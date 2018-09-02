Share Share 0 Share 0

The Rs 200 crore sports promotion package announced by the Union Government to bring youth of Jammu and Kashmir to the national stream remains on paper if the ground realities are any indicators. With large number of sporting activities taking place from village to state-level the State is yet to produce a sportsman or woman of national caliber except the recent Asian Games bronze medal winner Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh in wushu at Jakarta. Whatever the achievements a sports person has achieved could be purely on individual efforts or the platform provided by the army and the State Police. As far as State sports bodies are concerned there is hardly a concerted effort to produce champion-material whether in cricket, football, hockey, shooting or even in athletics. The State’s performance has been not up to the mark. Even with large number of water bodies and some of the youth are natural swimmers State has not been able to produce a national-level champion. There are many cases which have just faded away into history because of want of funds and patronage. Same is the status with the package announced by PDP-BJP Coalition Government to build indoor sporting halls in all districts of the State with a view to provide playing facilities. In addition to this water sport facilities are to be provided at an estimated cost of Rs. 6 crore. For immediate engagement of youth of the State in sporting activities, a special programme ‘Sports for AII’ is being implemented through J&K State Sports Council which provides for village level competitions and development of popular sports, such as, football etc. An amount of Rs. 5 crore has already been provided to J&K State Sports Council for organising these village level sporting activities. Confined to some pockets even the indigenous sports like Kabaddi, Kushti (Indian style wrestling) do not find patrons so easily. As far as infrastructure is concerned less said the better. There is a need for concerted effort to promote sports so that youth gets its share of prominence without much of a political interference seeing the progress made by other states in various arenas of sports.