Sports imperative for overall development: Dy CM

JAMMU: Highlighting the role of sports in overall development of an individual, the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh has said that several measures have been taken by the government to augment, upgrade the sports infrastructure in the State.

The Deputy Chief Minster was speaking while interacting with the participants of Eighth Sambo National Championship held in Bihar.

The team from the State had come as runners up in the National Team level by winning six gold, eight silvers and nine bronzes medals respectively in which 32 teams from different states of the country participated.

The team is slated to give the trials for participation in the Asiads of the Sambo.

Complimenting the participants and the association members for participating at national level, Dr Singh said that these types of events provide the aspiring sport persons the requisite platform to hone their skills. He said that these events also provide the requisite exposure to the budding talent and also instill the winning spirit and confidence in them to succeed at bigger platforms. While referring to the initiatives being undertaken by the government, Dr Singh said that every possible support both logistic and other would be provided to the sport, so that more children and youth start playing it and participate at national and international levels

The minister said that the youth of the State have already made their mark at various national and international fora and the need of the hour is to provide ample opportunities to display their skills.

He said that events are being organized at school and college level so that the youth will get attracted towards the sports activities.