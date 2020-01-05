Sports imperative for improving personality traits: Sham

2nd Subedar Sarfu Ram Sharma cricket tourney concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Blue Star Cricket Club trounced Iron Club by five wickets in the final of 2nd Subedar Sarfu Ram Sharma Memorial Tournament played at Kodewala, here on Sunday.

The final of the tournament was inaugurated by former Minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sham Lal said that youth of the State despite having lot of interest in sports and allied activities and valour and zest for doing better, hardly get much opportunity to showcase their talent and skill, because people around them are least bothered to organise quality tournaments to provide them platform to hone their skills.

Sham said losing or winning of a game is immaterial but participating as worthy sports persons, performing to once best capacity and maintaining quality of conduct while playing is counted a lot at the end of the day. He said that sports activities help the person to develop his physique and mental abilities.

He also gave a message to youth to stay away from drugs and enjoy sports and games.

In his remarks, BJP leader congratulated all the players and said that victory and defeat are the part of the game.

He also congratulated the organisers Sanjeev Sharma who organized this tournament successfully and said that the talent of the players comes out from such events and they continue to improve themselves.

The winning team was given cash prize of Rs 5000 while the runner up was given Rs. 2,200.

On this occasion, BDC Chairman Samwan Parveen Sharma, Sarpanch Anuradha Sharma and Chairman Cricket Club Akhnoor Sham Singh Langeh were also present.