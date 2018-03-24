Sports help to foster holistic development: Waheed Parra

Share Share 0 Share 0

2nd State Universities Sports Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra on Friday inaugurated the Second State Universities Sports Championship 2017-18 in which about 15 teams from different universities across the State are participating in volleyball, cricket, football, table tennis, badminton and basketball matches.

Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof R.D Sharma, Director Sports and Physical Education University of Jammu, Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Controller Examination, Sanjeev Mahajan, NSS Coordinator University of Jammu, Prof. Jasbir Singh, Dean Education and Director Distance Education, Prof. Darshana, Prof. Rakesh Vaid, Dr Neeraj Sharma, Prof. Prikshit Singh Manhas, Prof. Vishav Raksha, Prof Vinay Chauhan and Prof Alka were also present on the occasion.

The Results:

FOOTBALL: BGSB University Rajouri beat CIBS Leh 4-2; Cluster University Kashmir defeated SKUAST Jammu by 8-0. CRICKET: Kashmir University blanked Central University Kashmir by 16 runs; SMVDU Katra downed CIBS Leh by 38 runs. VOLLEYBALL: Cluster University of Jammu downed University of Kashmir 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-22); CIBS Leh beat SMVDU Katra 3-0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-10); BGSBU Rajouri outplayed Cluster University of Kashmir 3-2 (25-20, 28-26, 19-25, 19-25, 15-08). BADMINTON: WOMEN: University of Jammu trounced University of Kashmir 2-0 (Danveer Kour defeated Farheen 21-15, 21-05. Doubles: Suvidha and Deepika blanked Farheen Umaya 21-07, 21-07); SKUAST Jammu downed SMVDU Katra 2-0(Shivali trounced Shivya Manhas 21-06, 21-10. Doubles: Shivali and Ravneet Kour blanked Kanika and Shuguna Gupta 21-19, 21-11. MEN: University of Jammu beat BGSBU Rajouri 3-0; Central University Jammu defeated RSS Kot Bhalwal 3-0; NIT Srinagar downed SKUAST Jammu 3-0; Cluster University Jammu beat SMVDU Katra 3-2.