Sports festival of colleges begins

SPORTS REPORTER

POONCH: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch, Rahul Yadav on Monday declared open the two-day sports (inter-college) festival 2020 Zone-F at Sports Stadium, here.

The DDC inaugurated the event in the presence of SSP Mohd Irshad (CO IR battalion), Prof Tajinder Singh (Principal GDC Poonch), Prof Musraf Hussain Shah (Principal GDC Surankote), Sheezan Bhat (DySP DAR), Prof Bagh Hussain (Incharge Principal GDC Mendhar), Prof Aurangzeb Anjum (Incharge Principal GDC Mandi) and faculty members of GDC Poonch and PTIs of all colleges four participating colleges.

The colleges are taking part in the events of badminton, cricket, hockey, kho-kho, tug of war, table tennis, volleyball, kabaddi and football.

The Results:

VOLLEYBALL WOMEN: GDC Mendhar beat GDC Poonch.

KHO-KHO: GDC Mendhar beat GDC Poonch. TABLE TENNIS: GDC Poonch beat GDC Mendhar. MEN: GDC Surankote beat GDC Mandi; GDC Mendhar beat GDC Poonch. KHO-KHO: GDC Mendhar beat GDC Poonch.

CRICKET: GDC Mendhar beat GDC Surankote by five wickets.

FOOTBALL: GDC Poonch beat GDC Mendhar 1-0.

TABLE TENNIS: GDC Poonch beat GDC Mendhar. TUG OF WAR: GDC Mendhar beat GDC Mandi; GDC Poonch beat GDC Surankote.

The event is being organised under overall guidance of Principal of GDC Poonch, Prof Tajinder Singh and technical guidance of Mukesh Kumar PTI GDC Poonch and Assistant PTI, Ravinder Singh.

The technical panel comprised of Pawan Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Ravinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, Narinder Singh (all PEMs), Neeraj Sharma, DK Raina, Vikas Sharma, Sunil Raina, Parvaiz Ahmed (all PETs), Parvaiz Ahmed Afridi, Parvaiz Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed, Sajjad Ahmed, Ajaz Ahmed, Shabbir Malik, Imtiaz Ahmed and Vinod Kumar (ReKs).