Sports Fest-2020 concludes at GDC Udhampur

UDHAMPUR: Four-day long sports festival 2020 concluded at Government Degree College (GDC) Udhampu on Saturday.

Chief Guest, Sujit Kumar Singh, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range exhorted upon the players to go ahead with new zeal and passion for performing better in their respective games. He congratulated all the participating, winner and runner up teams, their management and organisers of the event for organising this event successfully.

On the concluding day, final matches of six games were played. In cricket, GDC Udhampur defeated GDC Ramnagar by 74 runs. Chasing a target of 149 runs, GDC Ramnagar was bundled at a paltry score of 75 runs. In the tug of war, played between GDC Ramnagar and Bhaskar Degree College Udhampur in which latter overpowered GDC Ramnagar by 2-1. In badminton men, GDC Udhampur beat GDC Reasi by 2-0 and in women GCW Udhampur outplayed GDC Udhampur by 2-0.

In table tennis men, GDC Udhampur defeated Bhaskar Degree College where as in TT women, GCW Udhampur snatched win from GDC Udhampur.

It is worthwhile to mention here that 53 teams drawn from two Districts viz. Reasi and Udhampur took part in this sports event. All winner teams were presented medals and trophies by the Chief Guest in the concluding ceremony. GDC Udhampur remained overall champion and was presented over all championship trophy.

On the occasion players of the college, who had represented the college in various inter-college and inter-University sports event during the session 20219-20 were also honoured. Technical staff deputed by the District Youth Services and Sports Department were also honoured for their technical services and support during the event.

A Dogri Folk Dance by the girl’s students of Bhasakar Degree College Udhampur remained an attraction of the closing ceremony. DIO Udhampur Sajad Bashir Sumberia, Ashok Khajuria Chairman Bhartiya Group of Colleges, Kameshwar Puri and Hemmat Singh remained present in the program.

Prof. Suresh Kumar Dogra, Convener College Sports Committee, presented formal vote of thanks and Dr. Rippy Bawa and Amit Sharma perform as stage incharge to conduct the proceedings of the programme.