Sports Deptt starts construction of stadium in Bandurakh

JAMMU: Department of Youth Services and Sports is going to build a stadium on 32 Kanals of land in Bandurakh area of Babliana Panchayat at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

The work of the aforesaid stadium was started by the department on Saturday in the presence of former Chairman of Jammu Municipal Corporation Satish Sharma, local Panch Ravindra Singh Raju and former Naib Sarpanch Satnam Singh Kaka.

Satish said that the department officials informed that the stadium will be ready in seven months with hockey, football, volleyball and other sports facilities.

While congratulating the local people, he also thanked the XEn and other officials of the department and dignitaries of the area including Harvinder Pal Singh, Taran Deep Sanju and Tejendra Singh Raju who were present on the occasion.