Sports Council Jammu condoles Rangil Singh’s demise;Proposes instituting of a State Sports Award in his memory

JAMMU: The District Sports Council of Jammu on Monday expressed grief and sorrow on the demise of Rangil Singh.

Member State Sports Council and Vice Chairman Jammu, Ranjeet Kalra, while paying rich tributes to Rangil Singh, recalled his valuable contribution for the upliftment and promotion of sports in the State.

“Rangil Singh was a noble soul, an intellectual and an able administrator always willing to help and encourage the sportsmen of the State,” he said adding that Singh was a man of integrity and was held in high esteem by his peers and admirers.

His contribution both as a leader and as a social activist, Kalra added, shall continue to inspire coming generations for a long time to come.

He made and appeal to the Sports Minister to consider instituting a State Sports Award in the memory of Rangil Singh as a befitting tribute for his outstanding contribution to the State Sporting Community.

Members of the Sports Council of Jammu Deepak Handa, Ashish Gupta, Akshay Khajuria, Rajesh Gill, Usha Kher and Amit Targotra also condoled the passing away of Rangil Singh.