Sports code

It was almost a year the much hyped National Sports Development Code was finally finalised to give sport imputes. All state sports federations to follow the Code and if they do not the government would not extend any assistance to them. The coming of such a code would bring in the accountability factor which has been missing from the field. The government panel which included former Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra and legendary Prakash Padukone has been tasked with studying the existing sports governance frame work, issues relating to sports governance in the country, recent developments related to sports governance, including Court judgments & international best practices and make recommendations on bringing out the Code. The basic purpose of setting up of the Code was to facilitate as a dispute resolving mechanism within the federation and between sports federations. The proposed Code calls for one state one vote for all NSFs whereas in various associations such as the All India Tennis Association (AITA), a few states have more than one vote. The Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee had ruled that no minister or a serving bureaucrat be allowed to hold office in the BCCI. Similar provisions are being advocated for other sports as well. Organisations seeking public funding for sports and physical activity must meet standards of governance considered. The proposed Code for Sports Governance would set out the levels of transparency, accountability and financial integrity that will be required from those who ask for government and national funding. The Code isn’t a barrier to organisations obtaining public funding. Indeed, many of the requirements are build on things already being done within the sector. The Code also includes clear guidance to help organisations meet the requirements and raise standards.