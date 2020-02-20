Sports can be best career option: DDC

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: The District Development Commissioner, Pulwama Dr Raghav Langer on Wednesday inaugurated District Panchayat Level Cricket Tournament being organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports and J&K Sports Council at Sports Stadium Pulwama.

The tournament will continue till February 24 in which 12 teams from different Panchayat Halqas are participating and the inaugural match was played between Pulwama United and Karimabad Reds.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that sports are emerging as a career in current times and can be a best option. He said that sporting activities lead to positivity and inculcate leadership qualities among the youth.

He enjoined upon the Youth Sports Department to make such events a regular feature to make sports a movement across the District.