SPO flees with service rifle

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A 22-year-old special police officer (SPO) fled with his service rifle in Kishtwar district, prompting a man hunt to trace him, a senior police official said.

Mohammad Yaseen, posted at the Marwah police station, was missing with an AK-47 rifle since Friday night, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishwar-Ramban range, Basant Kumar Rath said.

Yaseen hails from Shishnan village, he said, adding that efforts were on to locate him.