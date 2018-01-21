SPO flees with service rifle

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A 22-year-old special police officer (SPO) fled with his service rifle in Kishtwar district, prompting a man hunt to trace him, a senior police official said.
Mohammad Yaseen, posted at the Marwah police station, was missing with an AK-47 rifle since Friday night, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishwar-Ramban range, Basant Kumar Rath said.
Yaseen hails from Shishnan village, he said, adding that efforts were on to locate him.
