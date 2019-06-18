SPO drowns in canal in Jammu

Jammu: A 44-year-old special police officer (SPO) drowned in a canal here on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened at Domana village on the outskirts of Jammu city, they said.
The SPO, Vijay Kumar, from Purkhoo, accidently fell into the canal and drowned, a police official said.
Kumar was posted at a local police station here, he said.
The body was fished out and inquest proceedings have been initiated, the official said.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper