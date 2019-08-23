SPO assaults Police Post Incharge

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A SPO assaulted a Police Post Incharge in
Bathindi area on Thursday.
As per the details, Police Post Incharge, Bathindi,
Shahnawaz Giri lodged a complaint that SPO Rashid Ahmed Goni posted with flying
squad entered the police post and assaulted and abused him. The accused was arrested and investigation in
the matter initiated.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
Making ‘Mission Mangal’ was a big risk: Akshay Kumar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper