SPO abducted by terrorists returns home

SRINAGAR: A Special Police Officer (SPO), who was abducted by terrorists from his residence in Pulwama District, has returned home, police said today.
SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone was abducted by terrorists from his house at Chainattar village in south Kashmir’s Tral area on Friday night, a police officer said.
He returned to his family late Saturday night, the officer said.
