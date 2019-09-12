SPMR College holds placement drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Government SPMR College of Commerce in collaboration with DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Co Ltd. conducted a placement drive here on Wednesday. Students of M.Com, B.Com, B.Com Hons and BBA attended the placement drive.

To conduct interviews, officers B K Kaul, ZBH J&K; Mitansh Sanawar, ZHR Zonal Head HR and Naheed Anjum, HR Team coordinated with Convenor Archana Kaul, Bharti Slathia (Head Management Studies) and Dr Sakshi Sharma.

The Principal of the College encouraged students to regularly participate in such placement drives and consider failure as a stepping stone to success.

He also appreciated the efforts of staff and promised students for regular conduct of placement drives in the college.