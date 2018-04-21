Spl Secy Law bereaved

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A condolence meeting was held on Friday by the officers/officials of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department under the chairmanship of Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Majid Bhat to condole the sad demise of Ghulam Hassan Malla brother of Special Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, A R Fayaz.

Two-minute silence was observed to pray for peace to the departed soul.