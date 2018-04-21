Spl Secy Law bereaved

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A condolence meeting was held on Friday by the officers/officials of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department under the chairmanship of Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Majid Bhat to condole the sad demise of Ghulam Hassan Malla brother of Special Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, A R Fayaz.
Two-minute silence was observed to pray for peace to the departed soul.
