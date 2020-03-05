Spiritual teachings for collective welfare

The main duty of the tattvikas, spiritual teachers, is to promote education that aims at collective welfare. Propagation of collective welfare is full of the greatness of Shivattva; so, it is indispensable. At the time of propagation, your views, nay, all your tendencies, should be pointed towards satya, truth, so that collective welfare is possible. Satya and Shiva are so interrelated that neither can stand, nor be achieved without the other. Satya is that through whose observance you will proceed towards kalyana and ultimately you will be one with it in its entirety – that is, with Parama Purusha whom sages call Kalyana-Sundaram.

Asatya is just its opposite. Where there is no propagation of satya, people indulge in individual or group selfishness. The aim is not enlivened with the idea of collective welfare. The only object of the party concerned is how to establish oneself in this material world by means of the use of well-knit language and cunningness.

High ideals have been preached many times in many countries, no doubt, but to what extent has it helped in establishing satya? Most preachers were adept in the art of preaching.

There was no paucity of experienced hands in Prachara Vijn?ana still, after the expiry of momentary charms. When people realised that they had not been served with what is satya, they tried to wipe out those preachers’ names from history, with disregard and aversion.

Teachers need to explain to people whatever is done, with reasons thereof. Also, make it clear to them what they want to do and why they want to do. The result of this highly helpful teaching is that inferiority complex disappears from people. They are encouraged when someone like them, so inspired with such a high ideal. The second result of this is that people are not generally aware of your usefully high ideas. In every work, big or small, they cling to selfishness. So, learning everything pure and high through the teacher’s easy and simple language will motivate them to cooperate, free of wrong notions.

The third outcome of this is that they will get rid of wrong notions that may have crept into them via propaganda made by persons with vested interests.

Teachers need to win hearts with satya without abusing anyone. When they experience the ideal of satya and the students’ untiring karma sadhana, naturally, they will abandon their wrong notions about the teacher; they will start respecting them.