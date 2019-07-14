Spiritual Foundation to hold ‘Satyug Seminar’ today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Spiritual Foundation is organising a free of cost ‘Satyug Seminar’ on July 14 in Akhnoor, which will help individuals to find solutions of a number of problems being faced by them.

Briefing media persons here on Saturday, Dr I S Bansal and Dr Jeevan Saini, who are doing this work from last 30 years, said that in today’s era everyone is confused and upset despite having good education. It has become difficult to find solutions of problems like terrorism, pollution, corruption etc for people, they added. “Spiritual Foundation has replied to a number of such queries and questions raised by public in general, time and again and satisfied them with spiritual and scientific proofs,” they said.