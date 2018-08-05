Spiker Shokat passes away, VAJK expresses grief

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A young volleyball player passed away on Sunday afternoon while he was playing a volleyball match against a Punjab team at Harnag in Khanabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Reports said that Shokat Ahmad Dar alias Jassi, the volleyball player choked while playing and presumably suffered a cardiac arrest. He was immediately taken to Janglat Mandi Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The sudden death of Showkat has shocked his colleagues and the Khanabal local residents.

Shokat was shining volleyball player of the State and represented three times consecutively the State in National Volleyball Championships in the country.

Due to his overall excellent performance in the game, Dar was tipped for selection trials of Indian Volleyball under-20 team held at Aurangabad, Maharashtra by Volleyball Federation of India in March, 2018.

In a condolence meeting held under the chairmanship of Raj Daluja, Patron-in-Chief of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir, Sidharth Daluja, President and all members expressed deep condolence on the demise of Shokat.

They observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul. They also prayed to Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The condolence meeting was attended by office bearers of VAJK including Chief Executive Officer and Associate Secretary Volleyball Federation of India, Kuldip Magotra, Honourary General Secretary, V.K Magotra, Executive Vice President, H.S Gill, Treasurer R.C Sharma, Executive Members, Akbar Ali and Mohd Tariq besides others.