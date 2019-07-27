SPF to organise hockey tournament in Oct-Nov 2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sikh Progressive Front (SPF) is organizing a hockey tournament in Jammu in the October-November this year to commemorate 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Around ten teams including prominent teams from J&K State and outside will participate in the tournament.

This was stated by Balvinder Singh President, Rajinder Singh Wazir Vice President, Surinder Singh Wazir General Secretary, Sharanjit Singh Joint Secretary of Sikh Progressive Front in the press conference.

The main motive for organising this tournament on this sacred occasion, Balvinder Singh said, is to motivate the youth to take active participation in sports activities and stay away from drugs and focus on physical and mental fitness.

“We have planned to request heads of different educational institutions to make it convenient to facilitate the presence of their students to watch different matches which will be done in a planned manner,” he said adding that this will help a long way in encouraging the participants and will act as a catalyst in generating interest among youngsters to participate in sports activities.

He also appealed to all social, religious and sports associations to extend their helping hand to make this event a success.