Speed-up recruitment process: Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday directed the recruiting agencies to speed up the process to hire people for State Government services.

During a review meeting here, Mehbooba advised the Public Service Commission (PSC) and Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) to prepare an yearly calendar for the recruitments to save time in the hiring process, an official spokesperson said.

The Chief Minister specifically asked the authorities to pace up the selection process in School Education, and Health and Medical Education Departments in view of the requirement in the State.

The meeting was informed that 3,290 selections were made by the PSC during the last three years, including 2,095 during the last year, the spokesman said.

Of the pending 2,191 vacancies in the commission, advertisement process for the 1,104 posts is on and the selections in respect of the remaining 700 vacancies would be made soon, he said.

As for the SSRB, the Chief Minister was informed that 19,583 selections were made during the last three years and currently selection process in respect of 9,447 vacancies is on, the spokesman said.

Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission, Lateef u Zaman Deva; Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas and administrative secretaries of all the Departments were present in the meeting.