Whenever an accident involving a public transport takes place claiming number of lives concerns are expressed at various foras demanding safety steps. But the story ends there. Still many states are struggling to implement the Supreme Court’s order on installation of speed governors in commercial vehicles. Till date only eight or ten states have the integrated serial and the model number of Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs) with VAHAN database for quick audit and retrieval of records through a comprehensive Management Information System (MIS) and rest of them are still struggling to implement it. Sincerely any effort in this direction is not free from its pitfalls. The prevailing corrupt practices and non-implementation of SLDs were leading to rise in road accidents and deaths of innocent people in states. The government had made fitting of SLDs compulsory for transport vehicles from January 31 last. As per Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notification dated May 1, for all yellow number plate vehicles, except three-wheelers, it is mandatory to install speed limiting devices. The Supreme Court in April last had issued directives for fitting of SLDs to all states and UTs but to no avail. As of now only the Road Transport Ministry has records of al the accidents. As per this report, 1.51 lakh people died in road accidents up to 2016 and a driver’s fault was responsible for 80.3 per cent of these fatalities. As far as corruption is concerned some states have gone to the extent of using unapproved and uncertified SLDs in transport vehicles without keeping any record of their serial numbers, model numbers or testing details. As per the National Crime Record Bureau report for the year 2015, Rajasthan reported 24,072 road accidents with 26,153 injuries and 10,510 deaths. Over-speeding is reported to be one of the main reasons for the road accidents and accounts for over 40-50 per cent of the total incidents.