SPECIAL TIES?

US President Donald Trump has turned down India’s invitation to be the Chief Guest at the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, laying bare the Narendra Modi government’s inept diplomacy with a country that’s supposed to be our most important strategic partner. In July, in response to concerns over Modi’s sudden bid to reset relations with China with the Wuhan summit, the government let it be known that just before Modi had left for his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, he had sent out the invitation to President Trump. The White House did not elaborate on the constraints but the Republic Day Parade on January 26 is around the time when US Presidents present their annual report to Congress, the State of the Union address, which is a statement of achievements of the last year and plans for the next. Barack Obama, who became the first US President to attend the Republic Day Parade as the chief guest in 2015, had moved his address up to January 20 from the usual end-of-month slot he favoured. The Indian invitation to Trump was never made public. “A quiet pre-invitation ensures neither party – especially the host – is embarrassed and feels snubbed if the visit is not likely to work out,” a former White House official involved with several presidential visits said on background. But as word about routine preliminary exchanges between the two governments leaked, the White House was compelled in July to confirm receiving an invitation. Trump’s refusal has left New Delhi in a rather piquant situation – to look for another Chief Guest for the ceremony. “If not Trump, it will be someone else. We always have a guest at the event,” according to a person familiar with the development. Guests for the Republic Day are chosen from countries that are strategically important to India. In the past, guests included heads of state or governments from India’s immediate neighbourhood, permanent members of the UN Security Council such as France and leaders from the developing world like Indonesia and Brazil. Trump declining India’s invitation to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations comes at a time when India and the US are engaged in a number of delicate negotiations – from waivers on sanctions that can be imposed on India for buying oil from Iran and the S 400 Air Defence System from Russia to a special trade package.